Three drones shot down over US base in northern Iraq

Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 03:39
LBCI
LBCI
Three drones shot down over US base in northern Iraq
0min
Three drones shot down over US base in northern Iraq

The counter-terrorism apparatus in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq reported that three drones were dropped on Tuesday over Erbil airport, where American and other international forces are stationed.

The statement issued by the apparatus did not mention whether the attack resulted in human casualties or damage to infrastructure.

Reuters
 

