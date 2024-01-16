Yemen VP: US Red Sea coalition is weak due to regional powers' absence

Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 04:30
High views
Yemen VP: US Red Sea coalition is weak due to regional powers' absence
Yemen VP: US Red Sea coalition is weak due to regional powers' absence

Aidarus Al-Zubaidi, Vice President of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, stated that the coalition led by the United States, aimed at protecting commercial navigation in the Red Sea from Houthi attacks allied with Iran in Yemen, is "weak" because regional powers such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt did not participate.

Al-Zubaidi added in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday that the Bab el-Mandeb Strait concerns the entire world and the region, making regional intervention necessary.

Reuters

