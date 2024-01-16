News
Qatar's PM: US, UK strikes will not curb Houthi attacks without diplomatic efforts
Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 04:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar's PM: US, UK strikes will not curb Houthi attacks without diplomatic efforts
The Qatari Prime Minister stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that the American and British military strikes will not curb Houthi attacks on commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea without diplomatic efforts.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani expressed Qatar's belief that defusing the conflict in Gaza would halt escalation on other fronts, adding that the current regional situation presents a "recipe for escalation everywhere."
Reuters
Middle East News
Qatar
Prime Minister
US
UK
Strikes
Houthi
Attacks
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani
Red Sea
Shipment
