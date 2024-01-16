Qatar's PM: US, UK strikes will not curb Houthi attacks without diplomatic efforts

2024-01-16 | 04:39
Qatar&#39;s PM: US, UK strikes will not curb Houthi attacks without diplomatic efforts
Qatar's PM: US, UK strikes will not curb Houthi attacks without diplomatic efforts

The Qatari Prime Minister stated at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that the American and British military strikes will not curb Houthi attacks on commercial shipping routes in the Red Sea without diplomatic efforts.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani expressed Qatar's belief that defusing the conflict in Gaza would halt escalation on other fronts, adding that the current regional situation presents a "recipe for escalation everywhere."

Reuters
 

