Iraq recalls its ambassador to Tehran for consultations after 'Iranian attacks'

The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled its ambassador to Tehran, Nasser Abdul Mohsen, on Tuesday "for consultations" following the missile attacks carried out by Iran in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, which enjoys autonomy.



A statement issued by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry in Baghdad, an ally of Tehran, said, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Tehran, Nasser Abdul Mohsen, for the purpose of consultations in light of the recent Iranian attacks on Erbil, which resulted in the loss of several martyrs and injuries."



AFP