Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

2024-01-16 | 05:30
LBCI
Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Jordanian FM: Israel places significant obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday that Israel is placing significant obstacles to the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, exacerbating the plight of the Palestinians. 

Safadi added in a press conference with his Australian counterpart that these obstacles mean that only ten percent of the total needs of the population, which exceeds two million people, are being met. 

Reuters 
 

More than 24,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
