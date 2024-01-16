Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of 'killing innocent civilians' in its strikes

2024-01-16 | 06:34
Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of &#39;killing innocent civilians&#39; in its strikes
Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of 'killing innocent civilians' in its strikes

Iraqi Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday accused Iran of killing innocent civilians in its strikes on the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier said they attacked an Israeli spy centre in the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos after the attack, Barzani said the Iranian allegations were baseless and added that now was not the time for US forces to withdraw from the country.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iraq

Prime Minister

Masrour Barzani

Iran

Civilians

Strikes

Kurdistan

