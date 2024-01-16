Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea

2024-01-16 | 07:51
Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea
Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea

The British maritime security agency "Ambrey" reported on Tuesday that a cargo ship flying the flag of Malta was hit by a missile while crossing the southern Red Sea, about 76 nautical miles northwest of the Bab el-Mandeb strait in Yemen.

Ambrey explained that the ship, which had visited Israel since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, is owned by Greece and was on its way to the Suez Canal in Egypt but changed its course after being targeted.

This attack comes a day after the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, announced the targeting of an "American ship" in the Gulf of Aden, attributing it to a "response" to US and British airstrikes targeting sites in Yemen last week. This is part of their continued support for the Palestinians in the context of the Gaza war.

AFP
 

