EU adds Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to the 'terrorism' list

On Tuesday, the European Union added Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau in Gaza, to the "terrorism" list in connection with the attack launched by the movement on southern Israel on October 7.



As a result, any assets Sinwar may have in the 27 countries of the continental bloc will be frozen, and citizens of European countries are prohibited from engaging in any transactions with him. The Union had previously classified the Palestinian movement as a "terrorist" organization.



AFP