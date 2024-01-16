News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey hits Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria
Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 10:15
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Turkey hits Kurdish militants in Iraq, Syria
Turkey said it had destroyed 23 targets in overnight air strikes on Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and Syria, a further escalation of conflict south of its border.
The attacks were the latest by Turkey since nine Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes with Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq on Friday.
The new strikes were on targets in northern Syria and the Metina, Gara, Hakurk and Qandil regions of northern Iraq, the defence ministry said late on Monday.
"Twenty-three targets were destroyed, including caves, shelters, tunnels, ammunition warehouses, supply materials and facilities used by the terrorist organisation," it said in a statement accompanied by a photo of Turkish warplanes.
It said many militants had been "neutralised", a term commonly used to be mean killed.
Separately, Iranian state media reported late on Monday that Kurdistan was the scene of an unrelated attack by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on what it said was the "spy headquarters" of Israel there. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they had carried out the attack, and one in Syria, in defence of its sovereignty and security and to counter terrorism.
The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the insurgency.
The conflict was long fought mainly in rural areas of southeastern Turkey but is now more focused on the mountains of northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, where PKK militants are based.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X that counter-terrorism police had also detained 165 people in operations targeting the PKK across 28 Turkish provinces.
The operations had targeted people viewed as being in the PKK, having aided it or spread what he called PKK propaganda.
Since 2019, Turkey has set up a 15- to 30-kilometre-deep buffer zone along its border with Iraq as part of cross-border operations dubbed "Claw", Defence Minister Yasar Guler told lawmakers during a debate on recent attacks in Iraq's north.
"With the Claw-Lock operation, which began in 2022, our Iraq border became completely safe and our border safety is secured. If we hadn't been there, terrorist attacks on our borders would have continued," Guler said.
Turkey has built 620 kilometres of roads in "Claw" operation zones and Turkish troops had "neutralised" 1,689 PKK militants in the operation zone since 2019, Guler added.
Turkish state media and other sources said on Monday Turkey had also carried out a wave of air strikes on electricity and oil infrastructure in Syria's Kurdish-held northeast, putting several power stations out of service.
Turkey has staged a series of military incursions and bombing campaigns in Syria's north against the Kurdish YPG militia, which it regards as a wing of the PKK.
Turkish authorities said on Monday police had detained 18 people for "praising terrorism" after Friday's killing of the Turkish soldiers, and that a high-level PKK member was "neutralised" in northern Iraq.
Reuters
Middle East News
Turkey
Strikes
Kurdish
Militants
Iraq
Syria
Escalation
Border
Next
Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-13
Turkey launches airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after nine soldiers were killed
Middle East News
2024-01-13
Turkey launches airstrikes in Iraq, Syria after nine soldiers were killed
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Retaliation in the shadows: IRGC's coordinated strikes on Iraq and Syria
0
Middle East News
06:34
Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of 'killing innocent civilians' in its strikes
Middle East News
06:34
Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of 'killing innocent civilians' in its strikes
0
Middle East News
2023-12-25
Turkey launches strikes targeting Kurds in response to soldiers' deaths in Iraq
Middle East News
2023-12-25
Turkey launches strikes targeting Kurds in response to soldiers' deaths in Iraq
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:46
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis
World News
11:46
US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Isolation measures and backlash: Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif faces ouster for South Africa support
0
World News
10:40
US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters
World News
10:40
US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters
0
Middle East News
10:34
Diplomats: EU tentatively approves maritime mission formation in Red Sea to deter Houthis
Middle East News
10:34
Diplomats: EU tentatively approves maritime mission formation in Red Sea to deter Houthis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
0
Lebanon News
03:06
Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas
Lebanon News
03:06
Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas
0
Sports News
2023-07-17
Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama
Sports News
2023-07-17
Gold Cup: Mexico records ninth title after win over Panama
0
Variety and Tech
2023-12-01
At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030
Variety and Tech
2023-12-01
At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
Lebanon News
02:54
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
2
Lebanon News
05:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
Lebanon News
05:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli military gathering near Even Menachem settlement
3
Lebanon News
03:06
Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas
Lebanon News
03:06
Incident in southern Lebanon: Merkava tank targets residential areas
4
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
5
Press Highlights
02:34
Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere
Press Highlights
02:34
Frangieh in Clemenceau: A meeting marked by a familial atmosphere
6
Lebanon News
07:14
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
Lebanon News
07:14
HRW urges 'immediate release' of Hannibal Gaddafi: Denounces Lebanon's prolonged pretrial detention
7
Middle East News
07:51
Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea
Middle East News
07:51
Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea
8
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Press Highlights
01:41
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More