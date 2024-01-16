News
Diplomats: EU tentatively approves maritime mission formation in Red Sea to deter Houthis
Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 10:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Diplomats: EU tentatively approves maritime mission formation in Red Sea to deter Houthis
European diplomats said on Tuesday that EU member states have provided initial support for the idea of forming a maritime mission to protect ships from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.
The diplomats added that the goal is to establish the mission by February 19 at the latest, with rapid commencement of operations thereafter.
Reuters
Middle East News
Diplomats
EU
Houthi
Attacks
Red Sea
Next
Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
Previous
