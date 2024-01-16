Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 12:42
High views
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

Iran destroyed two bases of Baluchi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan by launching missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.

The group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Baluchi

Militant

Group

Jaish Al Adl

Pakistan

Missiles

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
