Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
Middle East News
2024-01-16 | 12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
Iran destroyed two bases of Baluchi militant group Jaish al Adl in Pakistan by launching missiles on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported.
The group has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Baluchi
Militant
Group
Jaish Al Adl
Pakistan
Missiles
Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge
Hochstein's mission: Seeking de-escalation amidst Israeli operations in Gaza
