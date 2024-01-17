Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health affiliated with Hamas announced an increase in the toll of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip to 24,448 killed, the majority of whom are women, youths, and children, since the outbreak of the war between Israel and the Hamas movement.



The ministry stated in a statement that 163 people were killed in the last twenty-four hours, with 61,504 injured since the beginning of the war on October 7. According to the ministry, several victims are still inaccessible under the rubble and on the roads.



AFP