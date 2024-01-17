News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Aramco CEO predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risks
Middle East News
2024-01-17 | 04:27
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Aramco CEO predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risks
Global oil markets will cope with Red Sea disruptions in the short run. However, prolonged attacks by the Houthis on ships would lead to a shortage of tankers due to longer voyages and a supply delay, the Saudi oil giant Aramco CEO said.
Amin Nasser told Reuters he expected the oil market to tighten after consumers depleted stocks by 400 million barrels in the last two years, which left OPEC's spare capacity as the primary source of additional supply to meet rising demand.
Attacks by the Houthis on ships in the Red Sea have forced many companies to divert cargo around Africa. The Iran-aligned Houthis say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians during Israel's ongoing war with Gaza.
"If it's in the short term, tankers might be available ... But if it's longer term, it might be a problem," Nasser said in an interview on the sidelines of this week's World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. "There will be a need for more tankers, and are they going to have to take a longer journey."
Container vessels have been pausing or diverting from the Red Sea, leading to the Suez Canal, the fastest route from Asia to Europe, where about 12 percent of world shipping passes.
The alternative route around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope adds 10-14 days to the journey.
Nasser said that Aramco could bypass the Bab el-Mandeb strait near Yemen, where the Houthis launch attacks, via a pipeline connecting its eastern oil facilities with its western coast and giving it quicker access to the Suez Canal.
Some oil products might have to sail around Africa, Nasser said, adding that he does not expect the Houthis to attack Aramco's facilities again as a result of peace talks between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.
Nasser said he saw oil demand at 104 million barrels a day (bpd) in 2024, meaning growth of roughly 1.5 million bpd after growing by 2.6 million bpd in 2023.
And demand growth, combined with low stocks, will help tighten the market further.
Nasser said global stocks have shrunk to the low end of a five-year average after consumers depleted offshore and inland reserves by 400 million barrels over the past two years.
"The only card available today is the spare capacity, around 3.5 percent globally. And as demand picks up, you will erode that spare capacity unless there is additional supply."
Nasser said he could not predict when oil demand would peak or plateau as fossil fuel consumption was migrating from developed to developing countries, which were getting richer.
"There is good growth, and demand is very healthy in China," he said.
Aramco has invested in Chinese refineries with attached crude supply deals and is in talks for more, focusing on converting liquids into chemicals.
"There are not many refineries around the world that are fully integrated. China offers that opportunity, and demand for chemicals is expected to grow, so it's an attractive market," Nasser said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Aramco
CEO
Amin Nasser
Oil
Market
Global
Red Sea
Ship
Cargo
Davos
Fossil Fuel
Next
Kremlin says that work to integrate Saudi Arabia into BRICS is underway
Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
Navigational Turmoil: The Impact of Houthi Actions in the Red Sea on Global Shipping
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18
Navigational Turmoil: The Impact of Houthi Actions in the Red Sea on Global Shipping
0
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Missile hits cargo ship flying Malta flag in the Red Sea
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-11
Global economy at stake: UN decision on Red Sea ship attacks
0
Middle East News
2023-12-14
US official: Cargo ship escapes missile fired by Houthis in the Red Sea
Middle East News
2023-12-14
US official: Cargo ship escapes missile fired by Houthis in the Red Sea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:04
Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan
Middle East News
08:04
Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan
0
World News
07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
World News
07:57
Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force
0
World News
07:50
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
World News
07:50
Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon
0
Middle East News
06:13
Israel kills 9 in West Bank air strikes, say medics
Middle East News
06:13
Israel kills 9 in West Bank air strikes, say medics
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-01-16
Attempts to activate the presidential file
Press Highlights
2024-01-16
Attempts to activate the presidential file
0
Middle East News
2024-01-08
Sirens sound in central Israel as Hamas launches a barrage of rockets
Middle East News
2024-01-08
Sirens sound in central Israel as Hamas launches a barrage of rockets
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-16
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
Lebanon News
2024-01-16
Israeli Special Forces infiltrate southern Lebanon, clear mines in Aita Al-Shaab
0
Lebanon News
07:01
Diplomatic discourse: Foreign Minister Bou Habib thanks France for solidarity
Lebanon News
07:01
Diplomatic discourse: Foreign Minister Bou Habib thanks France for solidarity
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
News Bulletin Reports
11:34
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
2
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
Lebanon News
08:37
Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat
4
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
Lebanon Economy
06:52
LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151
5
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
Lebanon News
12:15
Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case
6
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
Middle East News
12:42
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
7
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
Lebanon News
03:55
Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement
Lebanon News
10:54
Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More