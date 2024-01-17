Kuwait forms first government under new emir and prime minister

2024-01-17 | 04:52
Kuwait forms first government under new emir and prime minister
Kuwait forms first government under new emir and prime minister

On Wednesday, Kuwait announced the formation of a new government under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. This is the first government to be formed during the tenure of the new Emir of the country, who assumed office last month.

The Kuwait News Agency reported that the Prime Minister appointed Emad Mohammed Al-Atiqi as the Minister of Oil, Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf as the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, and Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

It is expected that Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, will continue the foreign policy of his predecessor, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, including supporting Gulf unity, alliance with the West, and maintaining good relations with Saudi Arabia.

Kuwait must address longstanding tensions between the ruling family and its opponents in the divided parliament, which observers say has hindered financial and economic reforms.

The Kuwaiti parliament wields more significant influence than similar councils in other Gulf countries, and decades of political stagnation have led to multiple ministerial reshuffles and parliamentary dissolutions.

Reuters


