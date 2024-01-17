UN Special Envoy to Syria: The world needs to end Gaza war quickly

2024-01-17 | 05:27
UN Special Envoy to Syria: The world needs to end Gaza war quickly
UN Special Envoy to Syria: The world needs to end Gaza war quickly

Geir Pedersen, the United Nations Special Envoy to Syria, said on Wednesday that the world needs to end the Gaza war quickly.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Pedersen expressed great concern about the "widening scope of the war and escalation."

