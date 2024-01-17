News
Humanitarian organizations express concern over escalation in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-01-17 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Humanitarian organizations express concern over escalation in Yemen
Non-governmental organizations have expressed “deep concern” about the impact of the military escalation in Yemen and the Red Sea on humanitarian work.
Some humanitarian organizations suspended their operations due to “security concerns” following Western strikes on the Houthi rebels.
In recent days, the United States and Britain have launched a series of strikes on rebel military sites in response to their attacks in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea on ships they claim are linked to or heading to Israel, in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Hamas and the State of Israel since October 7th.
Twenty-six Yemeni and international organizations, including "Save the Children" and the "Norwegian Refugee Council," expressed their “deep concern about the humanitarian impact of the recent military escalation in Yemen and the Red Sea” in a joint statement on Tuesday.
They emphasized that humanitarian organizations “are already feeling the impact of the security threat in the Red Sea, as trade disruption leads to rising prices and delays in shipments of life-saving goods.”
Yemen, originally the poorest country in the Arabian Peninsula, is sinking into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations.
The conflict in Yemen erupted in 2014 when the Houthi rebels took control of vast areas in the north, including the capital Sana'a. The following year, Saudi Arabia intervened at the head of a military coalition in support of the internationally recognized government, exacerbating the conflict that left hundreds of thousands dead.
After about two years of a declared ceasefire in April 2022, the intensity of the battles remains noticeably low, although its effects continue after six months.
The organizations stated that, following the US and British strikes, “some humanitarian organizations were forced to suspend their operations due to safety and security concerns, while others are assessing their ability to operate.”
The signatory organizations did not specify whether they were among those that suspended their operations or are considering doing so.
They expected that “further escalation may force more organizations to halt their operations in areas witnessing hostilities.”
More than 75 percent of Yemenis rely on aid to survive amid a severe economic crisis caused by the war, currency collapse, and restrictions on imports and trade with the outside world.
They explained that “the scarcity and increased costs of essential goods, such as food and fuel, will exacerbate the already acute economic crisis and increase dependence on aid.”
The United Nations World Food Programme reduced its food aid in Yemen last year due to international funding shortages and disputes with the rebels.
AFP
