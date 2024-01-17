Humanitarian organizations express concern over escalation in Yemen

Middle East News
2024-01-17 | 05:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Humanitarian organizations express concern over escalation in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Humanitarian organizations express concern over escalation in Yemen

Non-governmental organizations have expressed “deep concern” about the impact of the military escalation in Yemen and the Red Sea on humanitarian work.  

Some humanitarian organizations suspended their operations due to “security concerns” following Western strikes on the Houthi rebels. 

In recent days, the United States and Britain have launched a series of strikes on rebel military sites in response to their attacks in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea on ships they claim are linked to or heading to Israel, in support of Palestinians in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Hamas and the State of Israel since October 7th. 

Twenty-six Yemeni and international organizations, including "Save the Children" and the "Norwegian Refugee Council," expressed their “deep concern about the humanitarian impact of the recent military escalation in Yemen and the Red Sea” in a joint statement on Tuesday. 

They emphasized that humanitarian organizations “are already feeling the impact of the security threat in the Red Sea, as trade disruption leads to rising prices and delays in shipments of life-saving goods.” 

Yemen, originally the poorest country in the Arabian Peninsula, is sinking into one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations. 

The conflict in Yemen erupted in 2014 when the Houthi rebels took control of vast areas in the north, including the capital Sana'a. The following year, Saudi Arabia intervened at the head of a military coalition in support of the internationally recognized government, exacerbating the conflict that left hundreds of thousands dead. 

After about two years of a declared ceasefire in April 2022, the intensity of the battles remains noticeably low, although its effects continue after six months. 

The organizations stated that, following the US and British strikes, “some humanitarian organizations were forced to suspend their operations due to safety and security concerns, while others are assessing their ability to operate.” 

The signatory organizations did not specify whether they were among those that suspended their operations or are considering doing so. 

They expected that “further escalation may force more organizations to halt their operations in areas witnessing hostilities.” 

More than 75 percent of Yemenis rely on aid to survive amid a severe economic crisis caused by the war, currency collapse, and restrictions on imports and trade with the outside world. 

They explained that “the scarcity and increased costs of essential goods, such as food and fuel, will exacerbate the already acute economic crisis and increase dependence on aid.” 

The United Nations World Food Programme reduced its food aid in Yemen last year due to international funding shortages and disputes with the rebels. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Military

Escalation

Yemen

Red Sea

Humanitarian

Strikes

Houthi

LBCI Next
Jordan says its hospital in Gaza is destroyed due to Israeli shelling
UN Secretary-General: Parties to the Gaza conflict 'crushing' international law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:46

US National Security Advisor: Washington seeks 'de-escalation' despite strikes on Houthis

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

Sunak: American-British strikes will diminish Houthi capabilities in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

Germany: Strikes against Houthis aim to prevent further attacks in the Red Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

US, Britain carry out strikes against Houthis in Yemen, officials say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan

LBCI
World News
07:57

Italy pushes for quick decision on EU maritime Red Sea force

LBCI
World News
07:50

Putin and Raisi to sign new interstate treaty soon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:13

Israel kills 9 in West Bank air strikes, say medics

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:14

Hamas Health Ministry reports increase in toll of Israeli airstrikes to 24,448 deaths

LBCI
Middle East News
08:45

EU adds Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to the 'terrorism' list

LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

Macron "strongly condemns the terrorist attacks" on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:34

'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Kataeb political bureau's strong rejection: Mikati's statements tying Lebanon's fate to regional war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Class in session: Lebanon's private schools resume regular work amid agreement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More