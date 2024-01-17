Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan

2024-01-17 | 08:04
High views
Tehran confirms targeting &#39;Iranian terrorist group&#39; in Pakistan
Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian affirmed on Wednesday that Tehran targeted "an Iranian terrorist group" in neighboring Pakistan, a day after Islamabad announced the killing of two children in an airstrike carried out by Tehran.

Amir Abdollahian stated during the World Economic Forum in Davos, "Regarding Pakistan, no citizens of the fraternal and friendly country were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones," adding, "The so-called Army of Justice was targeted, which is an Iranian terrorist group."

Middle East News

Tehran

Iran

Terrorist

Army Of Justice

Pakistan

Hossein Amir Abdollahian

Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
