Iran reports sharing intelligence on Mossad with Iraq

Middle East News
2024-01-17 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran reports sharing intelligence on Mossad with Iraq
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran reports sharing intelligence on Mossad with Iraq

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that Tehran shared intelligence with Iraq about what it said were activities of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Iran has said its Revolutionary Guards attacked Israel's "spy HQ" in Iraq in the city of Erbil on Monday. Iraq later denied that there was any such spy centre in the country.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Hossein Amirabdollahian

Tehran

Intelligence

Iraq

Israel

Mossad

Kurdish

LBCI Next
Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iraqi Kurdish PM accuses Iran of 'killing innocent civilians' in its strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iraq recalls its ambassador to Tehran for consultations after 'Iranian attacks'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel's 'spy headquarters' in Iraq, vow more revenge

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-26

Israeli Defense Minister alludes to revenge actions in Iraq, Yemen, and Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Iran's Revolutionary Guards member shot dead in Sistan-Baluchestan Province -IRNA

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

Netanyahu: War to continue until goals achieved - captives returned, Hamas eliminated, and Gaza 'non-threatening'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:27

Fund: Gaza may need $15 billion to build housing units

LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-15

Explosion heard near port of Hodeidah, Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
04:27

Aramco CEO predicts tighter oil markets, sees Red Sea risks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-10

Lebanon postpones launch of new foreign exchange platform due southern tensions: Reuters source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Former Minister Youssef Fenianos 'cleared' as arrest warrant revoked in Beirut blast case

LBCI
Middle East News
12:42

Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
03:13

Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More