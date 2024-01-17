News
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Iran reports sharing intelligence on Mossad with Iraq
Middle East News
2024-01-17 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran reports sharing intelligence on Mossad with Iraq
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that Tehran shared intelligence with Iraq about what it said were activities of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.
Iran has said its Revolutionary Guards attacked Israel's "spy HQ" in Iraq in the city of Erbil on Monday. Iraq later denied that there was any such spy centre in the country.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Hossein Amirabdollahian
Tehran
Intelligence
Iraq
Israel
Mossad
Kurdish
