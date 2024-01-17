Iran's Revolutionary Guards member shot dead in Sistan-Baluchestan Province -IRNA

Middle East News
2024-01-17 | 11:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s Revolutionary Guards member shot dead in Sistan-Baluchestan Province -IRNA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran's Revolutionary Guards member shot dead in Sistan-Baluchestan Province -IRNA

A member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards was shot dead in the country's southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province that borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

"Attempts to identify and pursue the perpetrators are underway," IRNA added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan's foreign ministry said it had recalled its ambassador from Iran after Iran violated its air space in a "blatant breach" of Pakistani sovereignty, an incident stoked tensions between the two Muslim neighbours.

Reuters
 
 

Middle East News

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

Sistan

Baluchestan

Pakistan

Afghanistan

LBCI Next
Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area
Iran launches missiles at militant group in Pakistan: State media
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Tehran confirms targeting 'Iranian terrorist group' in Pakistan

LBCI
World News
06:53

Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Tehran after Iranian airstrikes on its territory

LBCI
World News
03:26

China calls for 'restraint' after a strike in Pakistan attributed to Iran

LBCI
World News
01:46

Pakistan Accuses Iran of Aerial Bombardment in Border Area

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:35

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Saudi-Israel normalization: Gaza post-war evaluation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

Netanyahu: War to continue until goals achieved - captives returned, Hamas eliminated, and Gaza 'non-threatening'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-13

Beyond rhetoric: The intricacies of Hochstein's mediation in Lebanon-Israel relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-16

Lost at sea: Tracing the vanished journey of Lebanon's migrant boat

LBCI
Middle East News
03:13

Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Iran's Revolutionary Guards member shot dead in Sistan-Baluchestan Province -IRNA

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

Dynamics of Escalation and Negotiation in the Middle East Geo-Political Landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More