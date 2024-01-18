News
Pakistan conducts strikes inside Iran, media reports casualties
Middle East News
2024-01-17 | 23:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pakistan conducts strikes inside Iran, media reports casualties
Pakistan has conducted strikes inside Iran targeting Baluchi militants, a senior intelligence official told Reuters on Thursday, two days after Iran conducted strikes inside Pakistani territory.
There was no official confirmation of the strikes by Pakistani officials, but Iranian media said several missiles hit a village in the Sistan-Baluchistan province that orders Pakistan and that three women and 4 children, all non-Iranians, were killed.
Iran said on Tuesday it had targeted Israel-linked militant bases inside Pakistan. Pakistan said civilians had been hit and two children killed, warning that there would be consequences which Tehran would be responsible for.
Reuters
Middle East News
Pakistan
Strikes
Iran
Casualties
Sistan-Baluchistan
