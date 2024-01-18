Israeli army: Our forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants in Gaza in the past 24 hours

Middle East News
2024-01-18 | 02:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army: Our forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants in Gaza in the past 24 hours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army: Our forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants in Gaza in the past 24 hours

The Israeli army said in a statement on Thursday regarding the operations conducted over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip that Israeli forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants there. 

The statement added that around 40 of them were killed in the Khan Yunis area in the southern part of the Strip, along with other areas in the northern part of the Strip, including a complex used by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. 

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Gaza Strip

Israel

Palestinian

Militants

LBCI Next
Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wide-scale war: Reuters
US conducts new strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-13

Israeli Army: Three armed Palestinians killed during attempted settlement incursion

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Footage shows Israeli vehicles driving over Palestinian killed in army raid

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-10

Palestinian Journalist Accuses Israeli Army of Torture During Detention in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-08

Israeli Army killed 10 Palestinian fighters, bombed a weapons cache in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:34

Lavrov plans to address UN Security Council on peace efforts in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
04:23

Reuters cites Pakistani source: Any 'uncalculated adventure' by Iran will be strongly confronted

LBCI
Middle East News
04:10

Death toll rises to nine in Pakistani strikes on Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
03:35

Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wide-scale war: Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03

On the ground in Gaza: Israeli military reveals strategic targets and tactics in ongoing ground operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
12:35

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More