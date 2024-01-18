Herzog: Israel 'calls for' the arrival of emergency medicine shipment to hostages in Gaza

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that Israel is intensifying prayers for the arrival of an emergency shipment of medicine that entered the Gaza Strip through Egypt, as part of an arrangement facilitated by Qatar and France, to hostages held by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the besieged enclave.



Herzog, addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos while sitting next to an image of a one-year-old baby, the youngest hostage, stated, "We call for them to receive... all the medicine, but this is only the beginning."



Reuters



