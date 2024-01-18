Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship off coast of Yemen

Middle East News
2024-01-18 | 05:39
High views
Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship off coast of Yemen
2min
Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship off coast of Yemen

The Indian Navy said on Thursday it had rescued the crew of a US-owned vessel in the Gulf of Aden after an attack by Yemen's Houthi movement as tensions in the region's sea lanes disrupted global trade.

Following the attack on the US Genco Picardy late on Wednesday, the US military said its forces had conducted strikes on 14 Houthi missiles that "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region."

India said it diverted a warship deployed in the region to rescue the 22 crew on board the Genco Picardy, including nine Indians. The crew was all safe and a fire on board the vessel had been extinguished.

The Houthi movement said its missiles had made a "direct hit" on the bulk carrier.

Shipping operator Genco confirmed the attack, and said its vessel was hit by a projectile while it was transiting through the Gulf of Aden with a cargo of phosphate rock.



Reuters

Turkish FM: Iran and Pakistan do not want to escalate tensions
Herzog: Israel 'calls for' the arrival of emergency medicine shipment to hostages in Gaza
