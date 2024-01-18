The Israeli army activates alarm sirens in Eilat

2024-01-18 | 06:51
The Israeli army activates alarm sirens in Eilat

The Israeli army launched alarm sirens in the southern coastal city of Eilat today, Thursday, and a local radio station reported the sound of an explosion believed to be the result of intercepting an incoming aerial threat.
 
Eilat, situated on the Red Sea, has previously been a target of long-range missiles launched by the Houthi rebels allied with Iran from Yemen, in solidarity with Gaza.

Reuters
 

