Qatari finance minister says Gaza war to slow Middle East economies

Middle East News
2024-01-18 | 08:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatari finance minister says Gaza war to slow Middle East economies
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatari finance minister says Gaza war to slow Middle East economies

The war in Gaza will hit economies across the Middle East if it is not resolved and the conflict urgently needs a non-military solution, Qatar's finance minister told Reuters.

Qatar, whose mediators are involved in talks on the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas, has also helped mediate in several regional conflicts including in Afghanistan.

"The solution is really to look for a permanent solution for the main issue in the Middle East which is the Palestinian problem. This cannot be fixed by military actions," Qatar's Finance Minister Ali Al Kuwari said in Davos.

"If you leave them long term unresolved, we will always go through cycles of violence, cycles of unrest, and which always will slow down the region," he said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss mountain resort.



Reuters

Middle East News

Qatar

Finance

Minister

Gaza

War

Economies

LBCI Next
Pakistan conducts strikes inside Iran, media reports casualties
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-08

Italian Minister: G7 countries collaborating with Israel to swiftly end Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-05

Israeli Defense Minister presents post-war plan for Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-04

Saudi Arabia and Qatar condemn Israeli ministers' statements on displacement of Gaza residents

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-22

Tourism Minister: An important and surprising tourism initiative would have taken place in Lebanon if not for the Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-13

Houthi official: No casualties in the latest US strike, we pledge a decisive and strong response

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-05

US envoy Kerry launches international nuclear fusion plan at COP28

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rises to 22,313

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:35

Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wide-scale war: Reuters

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:17

Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

The Israeli army activates alarm sirens in Eilat

LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Israeli army: Our forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants in Gaza in the past 24 hours

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More