Saudi Arabia still considering BRICS membership

Middle East News
2024-01-18 | 09:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia still considering BRICS membership
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia still considering BRICS membership

Saudi Arabia is still considering an invitation to become a member of the BRICS bloc of countries after being asked to join by the grouping last year, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The group had in August invited Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, Argentina, and Ethiopia to join starting Jan. 1, although Argentina signaled it would not take up the invitation in November. 

The two sources said January 1 was not a deadline for a decision, with one adding there were strong benefits to joining the bloc as members China and India are the kingdom's biggest trading partners.

"Saudi Arabia is assessing the benefits and then will make a decision, there is a process happening," one of the sources said.

The expansion of the group would add economic heft to the BRICS, whose current members are China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa. It could also amplify its declared ambition to become a champion of the Global South.

Saudi Arabia's consideration of membership comes against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions between the US and China and Russia, as the kingdom's warming ties with Beijing have caused concern in Washington.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia's minister of commerce stated that Saudi Arabia had not joined the BRICs in a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Reuters

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

BRICS

Membership

Join

LBCI Next
Pakistan conducts strikes inside Iran, media reports casualties
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-01-17

Kremlin says that work to integrate Saudi Arabia into BRICS is underway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-02

Saudi TV: The Kingdom officially begins full membership in BRICS bloc

LBCI
World News
2023-12-07

Russia and Saudi Arabia urge OPEC+ countries to join output deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-28

France and Saudi Arabia join efforts for Lebanon’s stability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-13

Houthi official: No casualties in the latest US strike, we pledge a decisive and strong response

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-05

US envoy Kerry launches international nuclear fusion plan at COP28

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-03

The death toll from Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip rises to 22,313

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:35

Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wide-scale war: Reuters

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:17

Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

The Israeli army activates alarm sirens in Eilat

LBCI
Middle East News
02:14

Israeli army: Our forces killed about 60 Palestinian militants in Gaza in the past 24 hours

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More