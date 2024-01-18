News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Bab Idriss
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes
Middle East News
2024-01-18 | 11:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes
On Thursday, the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, emphasized the need to brace for a potential deterioration in the security situation in the northern regions.
He suggested that a military solution might be considered to facilitate the safe return of residents to their homes.
Middle East News
Israeli
Defense
Minister
Deterioration
Security
Situation
North
Military
Solution
Next
Pakistan conducts strikes inside Iran, media reports casualties
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-07
Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-14
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-14
Israeli Defense Minister says Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Deputy Speaker Bou Saab Meets Defense Minister Slim to Discuss National Security
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Deputy Speaker Bou Saab Meets Defense Minister Slim to Discuss National Security
0
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
Middle East News
2024-01-15
Israeli Defense Minister accuses Turkey of serving as Hamas' executive arm
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:55
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
Middle East News
11:55
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions
News Bulletin Reports
11:00
Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions
0
Middle East News
09:41
Saudi Arabia still considering BRICS membership
Middle East News
09:41
Saudi Arabia still considering BRICS membership
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-17
Mikati: Influential nations must exert pressure on Israel to cease its aggression on southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-17
Mikati: Influential nations must exert pressure on Israel to cease its aggression on southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
05:39
Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship off coast of Yemen
Middle East News
05:39
Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship off coast of Yemen
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
03:35
Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wide-scale war: Reuters
Middle East News
03:35
Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wide-scale war: Reuters
2
Press Highlights
00:47
The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations
Press Highlights
00:47
The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations
3
Middle East News
11:12
Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes
Middle East News
11:12
Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes
4
Lebanon News
10:46
Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization
Lebanon News
10:46
Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization
5
Middle East News
11:55
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
Middle East News
11:55
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
6
Press Highlights
03:17
Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks
Press Highlights
03:17
Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks
7
Middle East News
06:51
The Israeli army activates alarm sirens in Eilat
Middle East News
06:51
The Israeli army activates alarm sirens in Eilat
8
Press Highlights
03:01
Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges
Press Highlights
03:01
Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More