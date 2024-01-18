Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq

Middle East News
2024-01-18 | 11:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Reuters&#39; sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq

Sources informed Reuters on Thursday about the sound of an explosion near a US base in northern Iraq.

Additionally, reports indicate the downing of an armed drone in the vicinity of a US military facility.

Middle East News

Reuters

Explosion

US

Base

Northern

Iraq

LBCI Next
Pakistan conducts strikes inside Iran, media reports casualties
The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
09:41

Saudi Arabia still considering BRICS membership

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-09

Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-17

Mikati: Influential nations must exert pressure on Israel to cease its aggression on southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Indian Navy rescues crew after attack on ship off coast of Yemen

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
03:35

Hezbollah rejects US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wide-scale war: Reuters

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:47

The 'golden triangle': US, Israel, and Hezbollah - Unraveling the dynamics of negotiations

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:17

Taymour Jumblatt initiates new talks

LBCI
Middle East News
06:51

The Israeli army activates alarm sirens in Eilat

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Frangieh's meetings: Breaking 'estrangement' and building bridges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More