News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
Middle East News
2024-01-19 | 01:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
The US Army stated that the Houthi group, aligned with Iran, launched two ballistic anti-ship missiles at a US-owned tanker on Thursday evening, near the ship, without causing injuries or damages.
The incident occurred at around 9:00 PM local time in Yemen (1800 GMT), according to a post on X. This comes amid increasing tensions that have disrupted global trade in the Red Sea, raising concerns about supply disruptions.
Earlier on Thursday, the Houthis, who control large areas of Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that they targeted the ship "Kim Ranger" with naval missiles, causing "direct hits."
In a statement, they said, "The Yemeni armed forces confirm that a response to American and British aggressions is inevitable, and any new aggression will not go without a response and punishment."
According to the TankerTracker.com ship tracking service on social media, a "somewhat small chemical tanker" had left the port of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea on its way to Kuwait, but its automatic identification system stopped working on Tuesday before heading south through Yemen.
The attacks by the Houthi group, aligned with Iran, on ships in the Red Sea and its surroundings in recent weeks have slowed down trade between Asia and Europe, causing concern among significant powers about the escalation of the conflict in Gaza.
The Houthis state that their attacks are in solidarity with Palestinians facing Israeli attacks in Gaza.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Houthi
Ballistic
Missiles
US
United States
Tanker
Yemen
Red Sea
Gaza
War
Next
Pakistan's civil, military leaders to review Iran standoff
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-16
US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters
World News
2024-01-16
US conducts new strike in Yemen, targeting Houthi anti-ship missiles, say officials to Reuters
0
World News
2024-01-10
London confirms recent Houthi attack in Red Sea was the ‘largest’ since Gaza war
World News
2024-01-10
London confirms recent Houthi attack in Red Sea was the ‘largest’ since Gaza war
0
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
World News
2023-12-31
Ten Yemeni Houthis killed in US airstrike on boats attacking ship in the Red Sea
0
World News
2023-12-31
US destroyer shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Yemen
World News
2023-12-31
US destroyer shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles launched from Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:22
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
Middle East News
07:22
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
0
Middle East News
06:21
Gaza Health Ministry: 24,762 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Middle East News
06:21
Gaza Health Ministry: 24,762 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
0
Middle East News
05:35
UN Human Rights official: Detainees in Gaza subjected to ill-treatment and humiliation
Middle East News
05:35
UN Human Rights official: Detainees in Gaza subjected to ill-treatment and humiliation
0
Middle East News
05:30
Iran launches air defense drill amid rising regional tensions
Middle East News
05:30
Iran launches air defense drill amid rising regional tensions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:48
Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity
Lebanon News
04:48
Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity
0
Middle East News
07:22
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
Middle East News
07:22
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
0
World News
07:50
Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea
World News
07:50
Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-18
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
Lebanon News
2023-12-18
French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:12
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
Press Highlights
01:12
Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives
2
Middle East News
11:12
Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes
Middle East News
11:12
Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes
3
Lebanon News
10:46
Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization
Lebanon News
10:46
Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization
4
Middle East News
11:55
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
Middle East News
11:55
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
5
Lebanon News
03:05
Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:05
Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
00:45
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
Press Highlights
00:45
Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations
8
Lebanon News
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
Lebanon News
02:41
Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More