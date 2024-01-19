Pakistan's civil, military leaders to review Iran standoff

Middle East News
2024-01-19 | 01:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pakistan&#39;s civil, military leaders to review Iran standoff
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pakistan's civil, military leaders to review Iran standoff

Pakistani Information Minister Murtaza Solangi told Reuters that the Acting Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, has invited senior civilian and military leaders to participate in a Friday meeting to conduct a review of national security amidst tensions with Iran.

Pakistan launched strikes on separatists inside Iran on Thursday, two days after Tehran announced that it had bombed bases of another group inside Pakistani territory."

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Pakistan

Civil

Military

Leaders

National

Security

Iran

Attacks

LBCI Next
US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17

Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-07

Israeli Defense Minister: We will eliminate Hamas leaders and establish a security system in Gaza, granting us military freedom of movement in the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-23

Iranian Foreign Minister: The International Community must send a clear message to Israel to halt attacks on Palestinians

LBCI
World News
05:41

Russia calls for restraint after Iranian-Pakistani strikes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Gaza Health Ministry: 24,762 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
05:35

UN Human Rights official: Detainees in Gaza subjected to ill-treatment and humiliation

LBCI
Middle East News
05:30

Iran launches air defense drill amid rising regional tensions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

LBCI
World News
07:50

Belgium provides a ship for EU mission in the Red Sea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-18

French Foreign Minister Colonna from the Pine Palace: If Lebanon plunges into war, recovery will be nearly impossible

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives

LBCI
Middle East News
11:12

Israeli Defense Minister: We must prepare for the deterioration of the security situation in the north, and we may impose a military solution for the residents to return to their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Hezbollah condemns US designation of Houthi movement as terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
11:55

Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

Iran targets Erbil: Intricate dynamics of Kurdish-Israeli relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More