UN Human Rights official: Detainees in Gaza subjected to ill-treatment and humiliation
Middle East News
2024-01-19 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN Human Rights official: Detainees in Gaza subjected to ill-treatment and humiliation
A human rights official at the United Nations urged on Friday to put an end to Israel's mistreatment of Palestinian detainees in Gaza, stating that he met with men detained for weeks who were subjected to beatings and blindfolding.
Ajith Sunghay, a representative for human rights at the United Nations, told journalists via a video link from Gaza, where he met with released detainees in the sector, "These are the men who were detained by the Israeli security forces in unknown locations for a period ranging from 30 to 55 days... There are reports of men released later, but only in their underwear without suitable clothing in this cold weather."
Reuters
Middle East News
UN
Human Rights
Detainees
Gaza
Treatment
Humiliation
War
Israel
Ajith Sunghay
