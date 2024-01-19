News
Gaza Health Ministry: 24,762 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
2024-01-19
Gaza Health Ministry: 24,762 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Friday that 24,762 Palestinians have been killed and 62,108 injured in Israeli strikes on the sector since October 7.
The ministry added that about 142 Palestinians were killed and 278 injured in the past twenty-four hours.
Reuters
Gaza
Health Ministry
Israel
Strikes
October 7
War
Palestinian
