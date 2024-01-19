Gaza Health Ministry: 24,762 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

Middle East News
2024-01-19 | 06:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry: 24,762 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry: 24,762 killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Friday that 24,762 Palestinians have been killed and 62,108 injured in Israeli strikes on the sector since October 7.

The ministry added that about 142 Palestinians were killed and 278 injured in the past twenty-four hours.

Reuters

Middle East News

Gaza

Health Ministry

Israel

Strikes

October 7

War

Palestinian

LBCI Next
Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world
UN Human Rights official: Detainees in Gaza subjected to ill-treatment and humiliation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-06

Gaza Health Ministry: 22,722 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-05

Gaza Health Ministry: 22,600 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-28

Gaza Health Ministry: 21,320 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-16

More than 24,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:35

Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers to visit Brussels on Monday

LBCI
Middle East News
10:59

Borrell: Israel funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah movement

LBCI
Middle East News
10:39

Pakistan Geo News TV: Pakistani government decides to end the crisis with Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

LBCI
Middle East News
11:35

Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force

LBCI
World News
2023-10-11

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Jordan, Israel as conflict intesifies

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Diplomatic intrigues: Hezbollah's rejection of US peace initiatives

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Israeli raids hit Ramyeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's presidential conundrum: A pessimistic outlook and foreign mediation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:41

Education Minister's appeal: Cardinal Al-Rahi's decision on school protocols

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

UN Resolution 1701: Amal-Hezbollah commitment amid Israeli hindrance

LBCI
Middle East News
01:30

Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

Al-Bizri unveils Lebanon's dual interests: A Palestinian solution and national unity

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More