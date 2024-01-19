Pakistan Geo News TV: Pakistani government decides to end the crisis with Iran

2024-01-19 | 10:39
Pakistan Geo News TV: Pakistani government decides to end the crisis with Iran
Pakistan Geo News TV: Pakistani government decides to end the crisis with Iran

The Pakistani Geo News TV reported on Friday, that sources have stated that the Pakistani government has decided to end the crisis with Iran after the two countries exchanged military strikes with missiles and drones earlier this week, targeting what they claimed were militant positions.

The television channel added that a government meeting led by the acting Prime Minister approved a measure to fully restore diplomatic relations with Iran.

 
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
Reuters' sources: Explosion heard near US base in northern Iraq
