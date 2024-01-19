Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers to visit Brussels on Monday

European Union foreign ministers are set to engage in a series of meetings on Monday with their counterparts from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and prominent Arab nations to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza and explore prospects for a peaceful settlement in the future, according to officials.



It is not expected that Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki will meet during their visits to Brussels.



Foreign ministers from Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia will join their European counterparts in Brussels amid concerns of the potential widening of the war in the Middle East.



European diplomats state that their objective is to gauge the opinions of each party regarding ways to end the violence on the ground and outline the next steps toward a long-term solution.