Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu

Middle East News
2024-01-20 | 02:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu

Dozens of Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza on Friday, according to Hamas, in the fourth month of the war affecting relations between Israel and its ally, the United States. 

For the first time since December 23, US President Joe Biden discussed the developments of the war with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday, who had previously reiterated his rejection of a Palestinian state contrary to the US position. 

On the ground in Gaza, eyewitnesses reported intensive airstrikes early on Friday in the main city of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Strip, where Israel says many Hamas leaders are hiding. 

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, controlled by Hamas since 2007, Israeli airstrikes had claimed the lives of 77 people in the besieged enclave by midday. 

Israeli forces invaded Gaza on October 27, advancing from the north to the south, causing hundreds of thousands of residents to flee in the early weeks of the war. 

However, the army, which announced on Friday the death of 194 of its members in the sector since the start of the war, claims it still faces isolated fighters in the north. 

On Friday evening, the Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades, the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees, released a video showing a hostage in Gaza, claiming he was killed in an Israeli airstrike. 

AFP   
 

Middle East News

Palestinian

Israel

Airstrikes

Gaza

Hamas

War

United States

Joe Biden

Benjamin Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Official news agency reports attack on residential building in Damascus likely due to 'Israeli aggression'
Israel intensifies operations on Gaza amid 'disputes' with Washington over Palestinian statehood
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-15

Hamas Health Ministry reports over 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

LBCI
World News
05:03

US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-17

Israeli airstrikes kill six fighters in Gaza, including a Hamas counterintelligence official

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-07

Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza increases to 22,835

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:38

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards' senior advisors killed in Israeli strike on Damascus, reports Mehr News Agency

LBCI
Middle East News
04:27

Gaza's Health Ministry: 24,927 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
04:11

Israeli strike on a building in Damascus leaves five deaths

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-01-11

Berri to al-Joumhouria: No talk about delineation or new demarcation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-17

Hezbollah mourns martyr Rashid Shaghlil from Bekaa

LBCI
Middle East News
07:22

Houthis spokesman: US guards Israel, not the world

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks

LBCI
Middle East News
11:35

Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Cabinet approves the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
10:59

Borrell: Israel funded Hamas to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by the Fatah movement

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More