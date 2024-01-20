Political Bureau member refutes claims of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader's assassination in Damascus

2024-01-20 | 03:30
Political Bureau member refutes claims of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader's assassination in Damascus
Political Bureau member refutes claims of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader's assassination in Damascus

Ihsan Ataya, a member of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, denied the news being circulated about the assassination of the Secretary-General of the Movement in Damascus.
 

