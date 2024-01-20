The Ministry of Health in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday that a total of 24,927 Palestinians have been killed and 62,388 injured in Israeli airstrikes on the sector since October 7.



The ministry added that 165 Palestinians were killed and 280 injured in the past twenty-four hours.



"The Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 165 martyrs and 280 injuries in the past twenty-four hours[...] Some victims are still under the rubble and on the roads," it said.



Reuters



