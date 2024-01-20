Israeli strike on Damascus kills four of Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Reuters source

Middle East News
2024-01-20 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli strike on Damascus kills four of Iran&#39;s Revolutionary Guards: Reuters source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli strike on Damascus kills four of Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Reuters source

An Israeli missile strike on Syria's capital Damascus on Saturday killed four members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, including the head of the force's information unit in Syria, a security source in the regional pro-Syria alliance told Reuters.

Israel has long pursued a bombing campaign against Iran-linked targets in Syria. But it has shifted to deadlier strikes in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by militants of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza.

Syrian state media said a building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus was targeted in a likely Israeli attack, without giving further details. Other local media in Syria said explosions were heard across the Syrian capital.

The security source, part of a network of groups close to Syria's government and its major ally Iran, said the multi-storey building was used by Iranian advisers supporting President Bashar al-Assad's government, and that it was entirely flattened by "precision-targeted Israeli missiles".

Iran's state-run Press TV said two Iranian Guards military advisers were killed in the Israeli strike on Damascus.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Essam Al-Amin, head of the Al-Mowasat Hospital in Damascus, told Reuters that his hospital had received one corpse and three wounded people, including a woman, following Saturday's attack.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad told Reuters that no members of their group were wounded in the strike, following reports that some were at the bombed-out building.

In December, an Israeli strike killed two Guards members in Damascus, and another on Dec. 25 killed a senior adviser to the Guards who was overseeing military coordination between Syria and Iran.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Missile

Strike

Syria

Damascus

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

LBCI Next
Iran Successfully Launches New Research Satellite 'Zhriya' Despite Western Sanctions
Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards' senior advisors killed in Israeli strike on Damascus, reports Mehr News Agency
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:38

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards' senior advisors killed in Israeli strike on Damascus, reports Mehr News Agency

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-26

Three additional casualties in Israeli strike targeting Iranian official in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-25

Israeli air strike in Syria kills senior Iranian official

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:40

Hamas Rejects Biden's Statements on Possibility of a Palestinian State

LBCI
Middle East News
06:28

Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources

LBCI
World News
06:16

Iran Successfully Launches New Research Satellite 'Zhriya' Despite Western Sanctions

LBCI
Middle East News
04:38

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards' senior advisors killed in Israeli strike on Damascus, reports Mehr News Agency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

At least 250 killed at music festival attacked by Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
03:30

Political Bureau member refutes claims of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader's assassination in Damascus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03

COP28: The link between climate change and health

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-13

New strike hits Houthi-held Yemen port city

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

The Washington Post, citing Western and Lebanese officials: Israel threatened to escalate fighting with Hezbollah if there is no agreement in weeks

LBCI
Middle East News
11:35

Gallant: Hezbollah is losing the tactical battle, and if the North's right to live safely is not respected, we will achieve it by force

LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Israeli strike on Damascus kills Iranian Guards official: Reuters source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:07

Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:13

Bassil's 'bold' stance: No acceptance for Frangieh Presidency and 'limited' ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Netanyahu's political turning point: Israeli army withdraws from Gaza amid rising internal pressures

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Cabinet approves the licensing of Blocks 8 and 10 for the consortium comprising Total Energies, Eni, and Qatar Energy

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:41

The Salameh file 'rests' in Beirut, while being 'active' in Europe

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More