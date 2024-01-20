Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources

Middle East News
2024-01-20 | 06:28
High views
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources
Two Hamas members killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon: Reuters security sources

Three security sources in Lebanon told Reuters that an Israeli strike on southern Lebanon killed two members of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) on Saturday while they were traveling in a car. 

Israel conducts airstrikes on southern Lebanon targeting armed Palestinian groups located there, in addition to the Lebanese Hezbollah group, which launches rockets across the border into Israel. 

Reuters 
 

