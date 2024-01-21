Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated on X on Sunday that Iranian-backed militants carried out a series of missile attacks targeting the Ain Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq.



The assault involved multiple ballistic missiles and rockets, which were launched at approximately 6:30 p.m. (Baghdad time).



The Ain Al-Asad base's air defense systems responded swiftly, intercepting most incoming missiles.



Despite the effective defense, some projectiles did impact the base, leading to ongoing damage assessments. The extent of the damage is yet to be entirely determined.



"A number of US personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded," the CENTCOM said.