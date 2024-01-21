News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Secret diplomacy: Hamas and Turkey discuss hostage release and ceasefire
Middle East News
2024-01-21 | 02:42
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Secret diplomacy: Hamas and Turkey discuss hostage release and ceasefire
The head of Hamas' political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, met with the Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday in Turkey, according to diplomatic sources on Sunday, without specifying the location of the meeting.
The sources explained that the talks, conducted by Haniyeh, who resides in Qatar, addressed the "release of the hostages" held in the Gaza Strip since Hamas launched its attack on Israel on October 7.
The last talks between Haniyeh and Fidan date to October 16 and occurred during a phone call.
The sources stated that "during the meeting, issues such as the approval of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, increasing humanitarian aid, releasing the hostages, and the two-state solution for a lasting peace were discussed."
Since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sought mediation, but his efforts have dissipated as he tightened his stance, accusing Israel of being a "terrorist state" and considering Hamas a group of "fighters for freedom," not a "terrorist" organization as classified by Israel, the United States, and the European Union.
Middle East News
Hakan Fidan
Ismail Haniyeh
Hamas
Turkey
Gaza
War
. Hostages
Ceasefire
Next
Reports of plane crash in Northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Netanyahu: War to continue until goals achieved - captives returned, Hamas eliminated, and Gaza 'non-threatening'
Middle East News
2024-01-17
Netanyahu: War to continue until goals achieved - captives returned, Hamas eliminated, and Gaza 'non-threatening'
0
World News
2024-01-06
Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken
World News
2024-01-06
Turkey says discussed Gaza war and Sweden's joining NATO with Blinken
0
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-12-29
Israel strikes Gaza; Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo to discuss a ceasefire
0
Middle East News
2023-12-25
Egyptian Sources: Hamas rejects relinquishing control of Gaza in exchange for permanent ceasefire
Middle East News
2023-12-25
Egyptian Sources: Hamas rejects relinquishing control of Gaza in exchange for permanent ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:05
Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza
World News
07:05
Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza
0
Middle East News
06:48
Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite, state media report
Middle East News
06:48
Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite, state media report
0
Middle East News
06:00
Israel approves plan for Palestinian tax funds to be held by third-party country
Middle East News
06:00
Israel approves plan for Palestinian tax funds to be held by third-party country
0
World News
04:34
London considers Netanyahu's statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty 'disappointing'
World News
04:34
London considers Netanyahu's statements regarding Palestinian sovereignty 'disappointing'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-19
Zelensky: No one knows when the war with Russia will end
World News
2023-12-19
Zelensky: No one knows when the war with Russia will end
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-21
Retaliation in kind: Hezbollah's 'strategic' response to Israeli attacks
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Abbas: The US should intervene to stop Israeli attacks on Palestinians
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Rockets launched from Lebanon target Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot settlements
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
News Bulletin Reports
08:31
Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season
3
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Escalating Tensions in Northern Israel: Israeli Concerns and Regional Dynamics
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
News Bulletin Reports
09:20
Lebanese Cabinet Approves Three-Month Medication Funding: A Glimpse into the Situation for Patients with Chronic Diseases
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:14
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
News Bulletin Reports
07:14
The Philadelphia Axis: Israel's Strategic Focus at the Gaza-Egypt Border
7
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
8
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More