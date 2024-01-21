News
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
16
o
Reports of plane crash in Northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province
2024-01-21 | 02:50
Police in northern Afghanistan received reports of a plane crash in Badakhshan province, a provincial police spokesperson said on Sunday.
The crash had taken place overnight in a remote, mountainous region of Badakhshan in Afghanistan's far north, the local police spokesperson said in a statement.
He said there were no confirmed details on the type of plane, cause of the crash, or casualties.
Reuters
Plane
Crash
Afghanistan
Badakhshan
