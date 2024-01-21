Israeli Army kills 15 armed Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip

2024-01-21 | 03:28
Israeli Army kills 15 armed Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip
Israeli Army kills 15 armed Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip

The Israeli Army said on Sunday that its soldiers killed 15 armed Palestinian militants during the ongoing fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Army added that snipers, supported by air support, "eliminated a number of terrorists" in the city of Khan Younis in the southern part of the Strip, where Israel has increased pressure on the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in recent weeks.

Reuters

