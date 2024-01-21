Israel approves plan for Palestinian tax funds to be held by third-party country

2024-01-21 | 06:00
Israel approves plan for Palestinian tax funds to be held by third-party country
Israel approves plan for Palestinian tax funds to be held by third-party country

Israel's cabinet on Sunday approved a plan for frozen Palestinian tax funds to be held by a third-party country and reserved the right to decide when the money will be transferred to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Under interim peace accords, Israel's finance ministry collects tax on behalf of the Palestinians and makes monthly transfers to the PA, which has limited self-rule in the occupied West Bank, but there have been constant battles over the arrangement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the cabinet decision was supported by Norway and the United States, which will be the framework's guarantor.

