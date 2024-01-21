Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite, state media report

Middle East News
2024-01-21 | 06:48
High views
Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite, state media report
Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite, state media report

According to official media reports, Iran "successfully" launched a new research satellite in a move that falls within the framework of developing its aerospace activities despite Western sanctions.

The official television stated that the "Sorayya" satellite, developed by the Iranian Space Agency, was successfully launched on Saturday by a Qaem-100 rocket from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The satellite was placed in an orbit of 750 kilometers, marking "the first time Iran has succeeded in placing a research satellite in orbits higher than 500 kilometers," according to the IRNA news agency.

Communications Minister Issa Zarepour mentioned that the "Sorayya research satellite weighs about 50 kilograms."

AFP

