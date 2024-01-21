Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"

Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled &quot;Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?&quot;
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"

On Friday, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas published a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
 
To read the memorandum: Click Here.

Middle East News

Hamas

Memorandum

Narrative

Operation

Al-Aqsa Flood

