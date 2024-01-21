News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tel Aviv airport traffic plunged in last three months of 2023
Middle East News
2024-01-21 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tel Aviv airport traffic plunged in last three months of 2023
Air travel to and from Israel plunged in the last three months of 2023 amid the Israel-Hamas war, but the number of passengers travelling through Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv still rose 10% in 2023.
The number of international travelers reached 21.1 million in 2023, up from 19.2 million in 2022, the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) said in a report on Sunday.
Over the first 9 months of the year, passenger traffic surged by an annual 38.5%, to 19.1 million, before the October 7 attacks by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
But since then, traffic has plunged, culminating in a 78% drop in November and 71% dive in December, the IAA said.
With almost all foreign carriers having halted flights to and from Israel as a result of heavy rocket attacks from Gaza and the war, flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines, opens new tab benefited, with the number of passengers rising 32.5% to 5.5 million in 2023 for a 26.3% market share at Ben Gurion.
"Ben Gurion remains operative while maintaining and observing the safety and security of the planes and passengers," said Udi Bar Oz, managing director of Ben Gurion.
In 2023, 3 million tourists visited Israel, up from 2.7 million in 2022.
Reuters
Middle East News
Tel Aviv
Israel
Airport
Traffic
War
Airline
Next
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Netanyahu Rejects Granting Palestinians Sovereignty Over Gaza in Call with Biden
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
0
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
Middle East News
2024-01-20
Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza as Biden discusses war with Netanyahu
0
World News
2024-01-19
Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes
World News
2024-01-19
Switzerland receives criminal complaint against Israeli President Herzog over war crimes
0
World News
2024-01-19
US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state
World News
2024-01-19
US says 'no way' to solve Israel security and Gaza war without Palestinian state
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
0
Middle East News
07:14
El-Sisi says Egypt will not allow any threat to Somalia or its security
Middle East News
07:14
El-Sisi says Egypt will not allow any threat to Somalia or its security
0
World News
07:05
Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza
World News
07:05
Guterres condemns 'appalling' killing of civilians in Gaza
0
Middle East News
06:48
Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite, state media report
Middle East News
06:48
Iran successfully launches Sorayya satellite, state media report
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
0
Middle East News
09:01
Tel Aviv airport traffic plunged in last three months of 2023
Middle East News
09:01
Tel Aviv airport traffic plunged in last three months of 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18
Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-18
Israel's political turmoil: Opposition targets Netanyahu's policies amidst US-Israeli tensions
0
Middle East News
2023-12-13
Haniyeh: Any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is an ‘illusion’
Middle East News
2023-12-13
Haniyeh: Any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is an ‘illusion’
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli Army warns Lebanon: Silence for silence, fire for destruction in the South
2
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
Lebanon News
03:18
Gemayel on Hezbollah's tactics: Weakness of arguments and logic of cancellation
3
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:45
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
Lebanon News
07:23
Security concerns arise: Car targeted near Army checkpoint in Kafra-Sarbine
5
Lebanon News
07:32
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:32
At least two killed in Israeli drone attack in southern Lebanon
6
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
Middle East News
08:10
Hamas publishes a memorandum entitled "Our narrative... Why Operation Al-Aqsa Flood?"
7
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
Middle East News
01:10
Iranian-backed militants launch ballistic missiles at Ain Al-Asad base
8
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Press Highlights
00:44
Iran under scrutiny: Recent strikes and potential escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More