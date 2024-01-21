Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal

2024-01-21 | 12:17
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas&#39; conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal

Al Jazeera reported on Sunday that Netanyahu rejects completely Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation.

Middle East News

Al Jazeera

Israeli

Netanyahu

Hamas

Conditions

Prisoner

Exchange

Deal

