EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process
Middle East News
2024-01-22 | 01:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU's High Representative proposes plan for Palestinian state and peace process
According to Al Jazeera on Monday, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy is set to unveil a comprehensive plan advocating for the creation of a Palestinian state and the commencement of a peace process.
Middle East News
EU
High Representative
Plan
Palestinian
State
Peace
Israel
Next
Massive explosion sound heard in industrial town in Iran
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Previous
