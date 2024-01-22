Qatar denounces false allegations amid ongoing mediation efforts in Gaza

2024-01-22 | 04:47
Qatar denounces false allegations amid ongoing mediation efforts in Gaza

In an official statement released on Monday, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Washington, DC, expressed deep disappointment over the amplification of disinformation campaigns targeting Qatar amid the country's extensive mediation efforts in Gaza.

The embassy highlighted the regrettable trend of false allegations aimed at damaging Qatar's reputation, particularly in the wake of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The statement addressed the recent allegations, as reported by Fox News, which claimed that the Qatar state-funded espionage allegedly targeted Sens. Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz and accused Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart of being marked as one of Qatar's "enemies."

The embassy categorically denied these claims, asserting they are false and lack credible grounds.

Emphasizing the robust institutional partnership between Qatar and the United States, the embassy underscored the two countries' continued collaboration on various fronts, including regional and international security.

"Qatar has played a crucial role mediating the release of American prisoners from Iran and Venezuela, and since October 7, Qatari efforts, in coordination with regional partners and the US, have led to the release of 109 hostages, including four Americans," the embassy stated.

The statement condemned the attempt to spread false narratives at a critical moment for the region, expressing concern that such actions could fuel anger and hatred and potentially disrupt the delicate efforts to reunite hostages with their families.

In addition, the embassy noted the persistent nature of smear campaigns against Qatar. It stressed the imperative for media organizations to exercise caution and responsibility in reporting to prevent the unwitting dissemination of baseless accusations.

The embassy concluded, "It is imperative that media verify the authenticity of such groundless allegations before contributing to the spread of disinformation."

